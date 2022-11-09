Guwahati: Six teenagers were arrested in Karimganj for allegedly raping a minor girl.

The boys were all aged 13 to 15 and were arrested based on a complaint by the girl’s family.

The survivor was 13 years old.

She was allegedly gang-raped by the six on November 1.

Also Read: Assam: 110 kgs of ganja worth Rs 11 lakh recovered by RPF of NF Railway

A complaint was filed at the Ramkrishna Nagar police station and all the accused minors were on Tuesday.

Also Read: Assam: African Swine Fever in Sivasagar, over 150 pigs deaths logged

The girl’s parents in the complaint said that the boys forcefully entered their house and then raped her one by one while one of them shot a video.

They also assaulted her.

The girl following this hesitated to tell her parents about the incident but she later told them as she could not bear the trauma, a police source said.

The video was also found by the police on the phones of the accused.

The accused have been sent to a juvenile home.