Kyiv: In the latest update on the Ukraine-Russia situation, at least 13 people were killed in a Russian missile strike in Zaporizhzhia Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has called the latest attack as “absolute evil”.

As per reports, during the strike, at least 13 people were confirmed dead while 49 including children were injured.

Earlier this week, 17 people were killed as seven missiles were launched by Russia at the centre of the industrial city.

It may be mentioned that Ukraine and Russia have been in a state of war since February 2022.

Since then, thousands and lost their lives while many were left homeless.

Emergency workers and firefighters have been deployed in the affected area to rescue all survivors of the attack.

It may be mentioned that Most of the Zaporizhzhia region which has a nuclear plant has been under Russian control since February.