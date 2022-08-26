For the first time, since Russia invaded Ukraine in February this year, India broke its streak of abstentions on votes related to Ukraine at the United Nations.

India voted against a Russian motion to stop Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky from addressing United Nations Security Council (UNSC) virtually.

On Wednesday, India along with 12 other members of the UNSC voted for inviting Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to speak at the Council virtually.

On the other hand, while China abstained on the vote, Russia voted against the invitation.

Notably, the United Nations Security Council consists of 15 members – five permanent members and 10 non-permanent member.

However, the Indian authorities tried to play down the development as a “vote against Russia”.

“My understanding is that we have not voted against anybody. It was a proposal to allow him to speak virtually, and we allowed it. It was the third occasion he spoke virtually [at the UN], and we supported that. So there is no question of us voting against Russia,” said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

At the UNSC on Wednesday, India’s Permanent Representative Ruchira Kamboj had appealed for diplomacy and dialogue between Russia and Ukraine.

Russia should be held accountable: Zelensky

Zelenskyy, who joined the meeting virtually, called for the Russian Federation to be held accountable for its aggression towards Ukraine.

“If Moscow is not stopped now, then all these Russian murderers will inevitably end up in other countries,” the Ukrainian president said.

He added: “The international community must force Moscow to recognise that the inviolability of borders and peace are unconditional values for all nations. It is on the territory of Ukraine that the world’s future will be decided. Our independence is your security.”