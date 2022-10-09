DIBRUGARH: Within one week, eight houses were eroded into river Brahmaputra at Nagakhuli Kachari line under Maijan Gaon panchayat in upper Assam Dibrugarh.

For the last week, massive erosion has been reported in the area. The people have moved to safer places after facing erosion threats.

Some people have taken refuge over the dyke to save them from marauding erosion.

“I’ve lost 5 bighas of agricultural land and now taking refuge at dyke. My house which was close to the river was washed away due to massive erosion in our area. For the last few days, massive erosion has been going on in our area. I have lost everything in the erosion. I appeal to the concerned department to provide me with a house,” said a villager.

Nagakhuli area, which falls under Maijan panchayat of Lahowal Assembly constituency in Dibrugarh district facing erosion problems for the last several decades after the river course of Brahmaputra was changed.

Manob Munda, president of Nagakhuli Gorakhonia Samity said, “Last few days, massive erosion has been going on in our area. Due to constant erosion, our land mass has been shrinking day by day. Despite several pleas, the concerned department has failed to resolve the erosion problem”.

“Last month, we submitted a memorandum to Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner addressing the erosion problem. But still, the Water Resources department has failed to take a concrete step to solve the erosion problem,” Munda added.