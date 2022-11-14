Wordle is an exciting and the most popular word-guessing game, and its new word of the day for today, November 14, 2022 is out.

The New York Times-owned game ignites players’ minds to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. With the help of colour-coded hints, it tells people about the presence or absence of a letter or alphabet in the guessing game.

Typically, Wordle sets common five-letter words that players can guess in the first few trials. Sometimes, the game throws a curveball, and players end up searching for the word, and fails.

The Wordle game allows users to share their scores on social media platforms like Twitter and WhatsApp. If you’re struggling with today’s (November 14) Wordle 513 of the day, the team of Northeast Now is here to help

We reveal the answer, so that you don’t miss your last chance. We don’t want to spoil the excitement of the Wordle game.

Wordle Word 513 Hints And Answer Today, November 14 :

It begins with the letter M. The word today has two vowels. An decorative tree or shrub with lobed leaves, winged fruits, and colourful autumn foliage, planted for its lumber or syrupy sap.

Today’s Wordle answer: What is the Wordle word for 14 November 2022 :

Wordle 513 answer today, on Monday 14 November 2022, is MAPLE

