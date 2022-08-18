Wordle is an exciting and the most popular word-guessing game, and its new word of the day for today, August 18, 2022 is out.

The New York Times-owned game ignites players’ minds to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. With the help of colour-coded hints, it tells people about the presence or absence of a letter or alphabet in the guessing game.

Typically, Wordle sets common five-letter words that players can guess in the first few trials. Sometimes, the game throws a curveball, and players end up searching for the word, and fails.

The Wordle game allows users to share their scores on social media platforms like Twitter and WhatsApp. If you’re struggling with today’s (August 18) Wordle 425 of the day, the team of Northeast Now is here to help

We reveal the answer, so that you don’t miss your last chance. We don’t want to spoil the excitement of the Wordle game.

Wordle Word 425 Hints And Answer Today, August 18 :

1. The Wordle 425 word of the day starts with the letter ‘T’.

2. The word of the day ends with the letter ‘G’.

3. The answer of the day has only one vowel ‘A’. By vowels we mean letters A,E,I,O,U.

4. The word of the day has no repeated letters.

5. Bonus Hint: The answer of the day is related to nasal speech.

Today’s Wordle answer: What is the Wordle word for 18 August 2022 :

Wordle 425 answer today, on Thursday, 18 August 2022, is TWANG

