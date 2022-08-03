As 5G comes into being in India, the demand for 5G phones would now increase. However, these phones would not be as affordable as the current 4G phones in the market.

Here is a list of cheapest and best 5G phones in India.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G

The M13 5G is among the most popular 5G devices on offer and it has a huge market share in terms of entry-level.

The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G offers a 6.5-inch waterdrop notch LCD having a resolution of 1080p and a 90Hz refresh rate. A Mediatek Dimensity 700 chipset paired with Mali G57 GPU, 4GB RAM, and 64GB internal storage has what powers the phone.

The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G is price at Rs 13,999

Poco M4 series

The Poco M4 comes with a Full HD+ displays as well as 90Hz high refresh support. A Dimensity 810 on the pro version and Dimensity 700 on the basic version makes it quite appealing at the price range.

The Poco M4 can be bought in India for as low as Rs 12,499

iQOO Z6

This phone is considered to be among the cheapest devices on offer right now with exciting features. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of non-expandable storage.

The iQOO Z6 5G price in India starts at Rs 14,999

Vivo T1 5G

Another great option to choose from is the Vivo T1 that is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC, which means there is 5G support onboard.

The Vivo T1 in India starts at Rs 15,990 for the 4GB/128GB variant

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G

This phone just like the M13 brings in a lot of power and feature. The phone is equipped with a Snapdragon 750G SoC up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage onboard.

The phone looks like a premium phone but is quite well priced. The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G starts at Rs 19,999

