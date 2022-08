Guwahati: The 131st edition of the Durand Cup, the oldest football tournament in Asia, will kickstart on August 16, 2022.

Besides Kolkata and Imphal, Guwahati will also host the 131st edition Durand Cup.

Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati will host a total of ten matches between August 17 and September 4.

The inaugural match will be played between FC Goa and Mohammedan SC at 7 pm at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

Initially, Emami East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan were supposed to start the tournament, but their match was rescheduled after a request from the former club.

The Durand Cup, which started in 1888, is the oldest football tournament in Asia

The tournament is named after its founder Sir Henry Mortimer Durand, who served as the foreign secretary of British India from 1884 to 1894.

It first began as a football tournament for different departments and regiments of Armed forces (of British India and native India).

Durand Cup 2022: Number of teams

A total of 20 teams will participate in the 131st edition of the Durand Cup will feature, Sports Star reported.

All 11 Indian Super League clubs will be participating in this edition of the Durand Cup along with five teams from the I-League and four teams from the Armed forces.

Durand Cup 2022: Venue

West Bengal, Assam and Manipur will host the Durand Cup 2022, changing its single-location format to a multi-city format for the first time.

The designated stadiums for the tournament are Salt Lake Stadium (Kolkata, West Bengal), Naihati Stadium (Naihati, West Bengal), Kishore Bharati Stadium (Kolkata, West Bengal), Khuman Lampak Stadium (Imphal, Manipur) and Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium (Guwahati, Assam).

Durand Cup 2022 complete schedule

1 August 16, 2022 TUESDAY A MOHAMMEDAN SC VS FC GOA 19:00 VYBK 2 August 17, 2022 WEDNESDAY A JAMSHEDPUR FC VS BENGALURU FC 14:30 KISHORE BHARATI KRIRANGAN 3 August 17, 2022 WEDNESDAY D NORTH EAST UNITED FC VS ODISHA FC 17:30 INDIRA GANDHI ATHLETIC STADIUM 4 August 18, 2022 THURSDAY B MUMBAI CITY FC VS INDIAN NAVY FT 15:00 VYBK 5 August 18, 2022 THURSDAY C NEROCA FC VS TRAU FC (TIDDIM ROAD ATHLETIC UNION FC) 18:00 KHUMAN LAMPAK 6 August 19, 2022 FRIDAY A FC GOA VS INDIAN AIR FORCE FT 15:00 KISHORE BHARATI KRIRANGAN 7 August 19, 2022 FRIDAY D SUDEVA DELHI FC VS KERALA BLASTERS FC 18:00 INDIRA GANDHI ATHLETIC STADIUM 8 August 20, 2022 SATURDAY C CHENNAIYIN FC VS ARMY RED FT 15:00 KHUMAN LAMPAK 9 August 20, 2022 SATURDAY B ATK MOHUN BAGAN FC VS RAJASTHAN UNITED FC 18:00 VYBK 10 August 21, 2022 SUNDAY D NORTH EAST UNITED FC VS ARMY GREEN FT 15:00 INDIRA GANDHI ATHLETIC STADIUM 11 August 21, 2022 SUNDAY A MOHAMMEDAN SC VS JAMSHEDPUR FC 18:00 KISHORE BHARATI KRIRANGAN 12 August 22, 2022 MONDAY C TRAU FC (TIDDIM ROAD ATHLETIC UNION FC) VS HYDERABAD FC 15:00 KHUMAN LAMPAK 13 August 22, 2022 MONDAY B EAST BENGAL CLUB VS INDIAN NAVY FT 18:00 VYBK 14 August 23, 2022 TUESDAY D ODISHA FC VS KERALA BLASTERS FC 15:00 INDIRA GANDHI ATHLETIC STADIUM 15 August 23, 2022 TUESDAY A BENGALURU FC VS INDIAN AIR FORCE FT 18:00 KISHORE BHARATI KRIRANGAN 16 August 24, 2022 WEDNESDAY C ARMY RED FT VS NEROCA FC 15:00 KHUMAN LAMPAK 17 August 24, 2022 WEDNESDAY B ATK MOHUN BAGAN FC VS MUMBAI CITY FC 18:00 VYBK 18 August 25, 2022 THURSDAY D ARMY GREEN FT VS SUDEVA DELHI FC 15:00 INDIRA GANDHI ATHLETIC STADIUM 19 August 25, 2022 THURSDAY B EAST BENGAL CLUB VS RAJASTHAN UNITED FC 18:00 KISHORE BHARATI KRIRANGAN 20 August 26, 2022 FRIDAY C HYDERABAD FC VS CHENNAIYIN FC 15:00 KHUMAN LAMPAK 21 August 26, 2022 FRIDAY A JAMSHEDPUR FC VS FC GOA 18:00 VYBK 22 August 27, 2022 SATURDAY A MOHAMMEDAN SC VS INDIAN AIR FORCE FT 15:00 KISHORE BHARATI KRIRANGAN 23 August 27, 2022 SATURDAY D NORTH EAST UNITED FC VS KERALA BLASTERS FC 18:00 INDIRA GANDHI ATHLETIC STADIUM 24 August 28, 2022 SUNDAY C TRAU FC (TIDDIM ROAD ATHLETIC UNION FC) VS ARMY RED FT 15:00 KHUMAN LAMPAK 25 August 28, 2022 SUNDAY B EAST BENGAL CLUB VS ATK MOHUN BAGAN FC 18:00 VYBK 26 August 29, 2022 MONDAY B MUMBAI CITY FC VS RAJASTHAN UNITED FC 15:00 KISHORE BHARATI KRIRANGAN 27 August 29, 2022 MONDAY D ODISHA FC VS SUDEVA DELHI FC 18:00 INDIRA GANDHI ATHLETIC STADIUM 28 August 30, 2022 TUESDAY C NEROCA FC VS HYDERABAD FC 15:00 KHUMAN LAMPAK 29 August 30, 2022 TUESDAY A BENGALURU FC VS FC GOA 18:00 VYBK 30 August 31, 2022 WEDNESDAY D KERALA BLASTERS FC VS ARMY GREEN FT 15:00 INDIRA GANDHI ATHLETIC STADIUM 31 August 31, 2022 WEDNESDAY B ATK MOHUN BAGAN FC VS INDIAN NAVY FT 18:00 KISHORE BHARATI KRIRANGAN 32 September 1, 2022 THURSDAY C TRAU FC (TIDDIM ROAD ATHLETIC UNION FC) VS CHENNAIYIN FC 15:00 KHUMAN LAMPAK 33 September 1, 2022 THURSDAY A JAMSHEDPUR FC VS INDIAN AIR FORCE FT 18:00 KISHORE BHARATI KRIRANGAN 34 September 2, 2022 FRIDAY D NORTH EAST UNITED FC VS SUDEVA DELHI FC 18:00 INDIRA GANDHI ATHLETIC STADIUM 35 September 2, 2022 FRIDAY A MOHAMMEDAN SC VS BENGALURU FC 18:00 VYBK 36 September 3, 2022 SATURDAY C ARMY RED FT VS HYDERABAD FC 15:00 KHUMAN LAMPAK 37 September 3, 2022 SATURDAY B EAST BENGAL CLUB VS MUMBAI CITY FC 18:00 KISHORE BHARATI KRIRANGAN 38 September 4, 2022 SUNDAY D ARMY GREEN FT VS ODISHA FC 18:00 INDIRA GANDHI ATHLETIC STADIUM 39 September 5, 2022 MONDAY B RAJASTHAN UNITED FC VS INDIAN NAVY FT 15:00 KISHORE BHARATI KRIRANGAN 40 September 5, 2022 MONDAY C NEROCA FC VS CHENNAIYIN FC 18:00 KHUMAN LAMPA