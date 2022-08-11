GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Thursday, felicitated Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medallist Nayanmoni Saikia.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma felicitated Nayanmoni Saikia at his office in Janata Bhawan in Guwahati.

“A proud moment for me to welcome Nayanmoni Saikia on her way back home,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“Her team’s historic gold in lawn bowls at Commonwealth Games 2022 will inspire generations of sportspersons in Assam,” Sarma added.

The Assam CM further “assured her of all support from our government and wish her a successful career ahead”.

Nayanmoni Saikia from Assam arrived in Guwahati on Thursday.

Also read: Mizoram: Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medallist Jeremy Lalrinnunga felicitated by Indian Army chief

Nayanmoni Saikia from Assam scripted history by bagging two Gold medals in Lawn Bowl event at the ongoing Commonwealth Games held at Birmingham in England.

Officials of the Assam forest department accorded Nayanmoni Saikia a warm welcome upon her arrival at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Guwahati.

Nayanmoni Saikia is currently engaged with the Assam forest department as constable.

However, the Assam forest department has announced its decision to promote Nayanmoni Saikia to the rank of DSP.