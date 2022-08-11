NEW DELHI: Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medallist from Mizoram Jeremy Lalrinnunga, on Thursday, was felicitated by the chief of Indian Army – Manoj Pande in New Delhi.

“There is no greater honour than serving for your nation and to be recognised and felicitated by the Chief of Army Staff for bringing a Gold Medal gives me a sense of pride that I have done something good for my country,” Jeremy Lalrinnunga tweeted.

Notably, Jeremy Lalrinnunga from Mizoram is a serving personnel of the Indian Army.

Jeremy Lalrinnunga joined the Indian army in May 2019 as a Naib Subedar in the 17th Battalion of the Brigade of the Guards.

“I am really proud to be part of the Indian Army,” Jeremy Lalrinnunga added.

There is no greater honour than serving for your nation and to be recognised and felicitated by the Chief of Army Staff for bringing a Gold Medal? gives me a sense of pride that I have done something good for my country ??..

I am really proud to be part of the Indian Army?? pic.twitter.com/1mIWEACXaW — Jeremy Lalrinnunga (@raltejeremy) August 11, 2022

Jeremy Lalrinnunga – weightlifter hailing from Mizoram – won gold medal in men’s 67kg category for India at the Commonwealth Games.

Jeremy Lalrinnunga won the gold by setting a new CWG record of 300kg in the 67kg category.

Notably, this is India’s second gold medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Jeremy Lalrinnunga lifted a total of 300 kgs (140kg in snatch and 160kg in clean and jerk).