NEW DELHI: Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medallist from Mizoram Jeremy Lalrinnunga, on Thursday, was felicitated by the chief of Indian Army – Manoj Pande in New Delhi.
“There is no greater honour than serving for your nation and to be recognised and felicitated by the Chief of Army Staff for bringing a Gold Medal gives me a sense of pride that I have done something good for my country,” Jeremy Lalrinnunga tweeted.
Notably, Jeremy Lalrinnunga from Mizoram is a serving personnel of the Indian Army.
Jeremy Lalrinnunga joined the Indian army in May 2019 as a Naib Subedar in the 17th Battalion of the Brigade of the Guards.
“I am really proud to be part of the Indian Army,” Jeremy Lalrinnunga added.
Jeremy Lalrinnunga – weightlifter hailing from Mizoram – won gold medal in men’s 67kg category for India at the Commonwealth Games.
Jeremy Lalrinnunga won the gold by setting a new CWG record of 300kg in the 67kg category.
Notably, this is India’s second gold medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Jeremy Lalrinnunga lifted a total of 300 kgs (140kg in snatch and 160kg in clean and jerk).