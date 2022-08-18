Quordle is a web-based word game, and is quite similar to Wordle. Every day, Quordle comes up with a new set of tricky words.

Like Wordle, Quordle too is an interesting word puzzle game, and it has gained attention of a large section of people across the globe. People play the word puzzle game by visiting the website, quordle.com. Quordle is popular for coming up with tough words on most days.

18 August 2022, As the Quordle words of the day are quite difficult to guess, players are always in search of hints and clues. Players need to guess 4 words of the day within nine chances. It is important to guess all four words correctly without losing chances.

Quordle 205 Hints Today: Clues for 17 August 2022

Here are our hints for today’s Quordle words of the day:

Hint 1: Word 1 begins with an L, 2 with an M, 3 with an R, and 4 with a T

Hint 2: Word ending – 1: E, 2: R, 3: H, 4: A

Hint 3: Word 1 – either of two small wingless parasitic insects that live on the skin of mammals and birds

Hint 4: Word 2 – a large country house with lands

Hint 5: Word 3 – a title extended to minor dignitaries and nobles in India during the British Raj

Hint 6: Word 4 – the eighth letter of the Greek alphabet ( ?, ? ), transliterated as ‘th’

What’s the Daily Quordle 205 Answer on 17 August?

LOUSE

MANOR

RAJAH

THETA

