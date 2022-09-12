ROURKELA: National Institute of Technology Rourkela(NIT Rourkela) is conducting the centralized seat allocation process for the year 2022 for admission to various undergraduate programs at NITs, IIEST, IIITs, SPAs (School of planning and architecture) and some GFTI (Government funded technical institutes), all collectively called the ‘NIT+ System.’

The eligibility requirement of 75% marks in the 12th Class or 20 percentiles in the 12th Class exam conducted by the respective board has been exempted as a one-time measure for the academic year 2022-23.

The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) 2022 has been constituted by the Ministry of Education, Govt. of India, with the Director, NIT Rourkela, as its Chairperson. Similarly, the Joint Admission Board (JAB) takes the responsibility of allocating seats in IITs with the Director, IIT Bombay as its Chairperson.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA), consisting of CSAB and JAB, will conduct six rounds of seat allocation. Two CSAB special rounds will be conducted thereafter to fill the vacant seats in the NIT+ system if any.

The registration for JoSAA rounds of seat allocation will commence on 12 September 2022. The CSAB-special rounds will begin on 24 October 2022 after the completion of JoSAA rounds. The whole counselling process is expected to be completed by 06 November 2022.

It is estimated that approximately 2.2 lakhs applicants will participate in JoSAA and CSAB special rounds. There will be a total of 54477 seats for JoSAA. All 23 IITs, 31 NITs, 26 IIITs, 30 GFTIs, 3 SPAs and one IIEST will select applicants through JoSAA counselling.

The key changes in JoSAA/CSAB-2022 include:

The requirement of NATA for B. Arch courses has been waived off for all Participating Institutes admitting students based on JEE paper 2 through CSAB-2022 for the Academic Year 2022-23.

Change of category tag from PwD to non-PwD may be permitted only if the candidate has not availed the benefit of Compensatory time and/or the Services of Scribe in JEE (Main) 2022. If the candidate had availed the benefit of Compensatory time and/or the Services of Scribe in JEE (Main) 2022, then the candidature shall be cancelled.

Physical reporting at the end of JoSAA rounds at participating institutes has been done away with, for the candidates opting for participation in CSAB special round.

A multi-lingual helpdesk in English, Hindi, Odia, Bangla, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Marathi has been established at the CSAB Headquarters, NIT Rourkela. Help Centres at each of the Reporting Centres will also help the candidates and their parents in English and local languages.

After the completion of the 6th round of JoSAA-2022 counselling, vacant seats of the NIT+ system, if any, will be filled through CSAB-Special Rounds.

With 44 help centres, Multilingual FAQs, a Helpdesk, an Immersive PDF for Visually Challenged candidates and dedicated helpdesk for PwD applicants, CSAB-2022 has developed a user-friendly online portal to facilitate all aspirants. CSAB-2022 will admit candidates in the first year of Engineering/Technology and Architecture/Planning Programs based on their rank in JEE-2022 as well as other factors as per the Business Rules for the academic session 2022-23.

The Government of India has a scheme of reservation of seats in Engineering / Technology / Architecture / Pharmacy courses offered at degree level technical institutions approved by the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and Universities for North-Eastern (NE) States and Union Territories (UTs). CSAB-NEUT (North-Eastern States and Union Territories) rounds will be conducted for allocation of seats under the scheme of reservation of seats in Degree Level Technical Courses for North-Eastern States/ UTs lacking facilities like not have Engineering Colleges or lacking facilities for education in specific fields of Technical Education and for certain categories. Supernumerary seats for girls are earmarked so as to ensure that percentage of girl students in all the institutions should not be less than 20% in 2022.

Explaining the importance of CSAB, Prof Mukesh K Gupta (Chairperson, Local Organizing Committee, CSAB 2022) said,“This year, a few changes have been made for ease of candidates. The CSAB has established multi-lingual telephone lines in Hindi, English, Odia, Bangla, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, etc., to assist the students/parents in the counselling process in their local language. Multi-lingual help documents, immersive readers, dedicated PwD helpdesk will also be available. Further, 44 Help Centres in all states and UTs have been established to assist the candidates in English and local languages. We are also taking advantage of social media to percolate the information about the counselling process to the candidates, particularly those of the socially and economically disadvantaged groups. Our team is making special efforts to assist people from rural background with linguistic barrier, who intend to study in NITs/IIEST/IIITs/SPAs/GFITs but find it difficult to get information about the seat allocation and admission process.”

In his message to the aspirants, Prof K Umamaheshwar Rao, Director, NIT Rourkela,andChairman CSAB 2022, said, “NIT Rourkela is taking several steps to make the CSAB counselling process smooth for the candidates. It is important for the candidates to know that there is no JEE (Main) cut-off to participate in JoSAA/CSAB counselling process for admission to NITs/IIEST/IIITs/SPAs and other GFTIs. Candidates are advised to carefully go through the Business Rules of JoSAA, which is available on the website. In case of any query or doubt, they can directly call CSAB headquarters in their local language. Candidates can also call or visit various Help Centres established in different states and Union Territories. The whole process is ONLINE and single windowed that alleviates the candidates from travelling to any institute for seat allocation or document verification.”

Candidates are required to follow these steps to participate in JoSAA-2022.

Step 1: Visit the JoSAA official website https://josaa.nic.in. Alternately, visit CSAB official website https://csab.nic.into log on to JoSAA.

Step 2:On the homepage, login using JEE (Main) Application Number and password.

Step 3: Complete the choice filling section

Step 4: Review and lock the choices filled in.

Important dates:

September 12, 2022: Registration process for JoSAA Starts.

September 23- October 16, 2022: Six Rounds of JoSAA will be conducted

October 24, 2022: Display of vacancies after JoSAA rounds

October 24, 2022: Registration for the filling of vacant seats through CSAB Special Rounds starts

October 29-November 6, 2022: Two Rounds of CSAB special will be conducted

November 7, 2022: Expected date for commencement of 1st year classes.

Important features of the admission procedure, fee payment and refund rules, admission schedule, list of Verifying Centre/Help Centres, list of Participating Institutes with the total number of seats, fee structure, and contact addresses, seat distribution in the Institutes, etc., are available on JoSAA-2022 / CSAB-2022 websites.