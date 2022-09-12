Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Police has rescued four “kidnapped” girls from a lodge in Guwahati, police officials said on Monday.

According to police, a team of Arunachal Pradesh Police in coordination with Assam Police officers rescued the minors from a lodge in Guwahati on Sunday.

Police also arrested a woman for her alleged involvement in the incident, said an official.

On September 8, the Diyun Police Station in Changlang district had received a complaint about four girls missing from the Manabhum area.

Based on the complaint, Arunachal Pradesh Police launched an investigation and traced the location of the girls, the officials said.

Changlang SP Mihin Gambo coordinated with Assam Police DIGP Prasanta Changmai and DCP of Dispur Sudhakar Singh to zero in on the whereabouts of the missing minors, he said.

After completing the legal formalities and necessary counseling, the rescued girls were handed over to their guardians through the Child Welfare Committee of Changlang, said the police official.