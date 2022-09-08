ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh assembly, on Thursday, adopted a resolution to regulate removal, storage and transplantation of human organs.

The new law has been adopted by the Arunachal Pradesh assembly aiming saving and improving lives by way of organ donation by people in the state.

The resolution was moved by Arunachal Pradesh health minister Alo Libang in the state assembly.

The resolution was adopted by the Arunachal Pradesh assembly by voice vote without any debate.

The resolution read: “In terms of the provision of clause (1) of article 252 of the Constitution of India, the Legislative Assembly of Arunachal Pradesh is pleased to adopt the Transplantation of Human Organs (Amendment) Act 2011 (No. 16 of 2011) made in the Transplantation of Human Organs Act 1994 (No. 42 of 1994) as passed by the Parliament which received the assent of the President on 8th July 1994 and 27th September 2011 respectively.”

The Arunachal Pradesh health minister said that the adoption of the transplantation of human organ act 1994 (amendment act 2011) is important to regulate the removal, storage and transplantation of human organs for therapeutic purposes and for the prevention of commercial dealings in human organs.

“Adoption of this Act will be our first step towards creating suitable infrastructure for implementation, capacity building of hospital staff and doctors, advocacy for promoting deceased organ and tissue donation, conduct IEC for bringing awareness among general public, and establishing national networking and registry,” he said.