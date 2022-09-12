GUWAHATI: The opposition parties in Assam have trained their guns against the state government over the arrest of Victor Das, who made claims of a “backdoor appointment” for the 26,000 grade III and IV posts, exams for which were held recently.

Victor Das, who owns a coaching institute in Guwahati, had claimed a section of people were demanding Rs 3-8 lakh for the posts.

He had also alleged that some former MLAs were also involved in the ‘scam’.

Victor Das was arrested by the Assam police and was booked under sections 120B, 153, 153A, 384 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

He has been accused of “spreading rumours and indulging in a conspiracy to foment discord between various sections of society over selection to government posts.”

A court in Assam, sent Victor das to a seven-day police custody.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties in Assam have lambasted the state government over the arrest of Victor Das and accused it of trying to “suppress the truth”.

“The government fears that corruption, which started from the CM’s constituency, will get exposed. So, in order to protect people around the CM who are involved in it and to conceal it, the police arrested Victor Das but the people of Assam have come to know this,” Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah was quoted as saying by The New Indian Express.

“If someone points his finger at the government, it will accuse him of indulging in extortion and fomenting communal tension,” Borah said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also spoke in similar lines and said that the arrest of victor Das proves that not all is right.

“Not just Das, some others are also saying there is corruption. It is not for the complainant but for the police to substantiate the charges after an investigation,” the AAP said.