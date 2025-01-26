Manipur CM calls for unity and development

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh while reiterating his appeals to the general masses said that protecting and safeguarding should be the priority of every Manipuri to make a stronger and united India.

Singh’s appeals came when he was delivering the Vote of Thanks at the 1st Battalion Manipur Rifles Parade Ground, Imphal on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day celebration, extending his best wishes to all the participants of the march past contingents including uniform contingents, cultural troupes, school and college contingents among others.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“Let us contribute to making Bharat one of the world’s superpowers”, he said. The state government has been continuously taking up development work, even during the unprecedented crisis. He added that with the support and cooperation of the people, Singh said, adding, “The State is marching ahead towards development at a faster pace”.

The Chief Minister also expressed satisfaction on seeing march past contingents and participants from across the State during the crucial time and further stated that it would give new hope to the people, that peace and harmony would return in the State soon. “A new hope that people would live together as one and contribute to making a stronger and united Manipur,” he added.

The celebration began with Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla inspecting the Guard of Honour accorded by a contingent commanded by Jay Barange, IPS Probationer, Thoubal District.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Later, the Governor unfurled the Tricolour amidst the playing of the National Anthem by the 1st Battalion Manipur Rifles Band and then took a salute from 54 march-past contingents including different band contingents, commanded by Laishram Sarita Devi, SP (Sports), Manipur.

Apart from this, 10 different Cultural Troupes and Tableaux of 12 different Departments along with a special Drive Past from Manipur Fire Service Department also took part in marching contingents following the march-past.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Cabinet Ministers, Members of Parliament, Members of the Legislative Assembly, Chief Secretary, Security Advisor, Director General of Police, and Senior Civil and Police Officials also took part in the celebration