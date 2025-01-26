Guwahati: A team of the police, excise department and security forces seized a car carrying a substantial quantity of liquor at a naka-checking point on the national highway near Borhapjan, Doomdooma in Tinsukia, Assam.

According to officials, the vehicle was transporting liquor from Kailashpur to Barekuri, allegedly for illegal sale.

Further investigation revealed that the smuggling operation had fitted the vehicle with a fake number plate.

One individual was arrested during the crackdown, who reportedly admitted to being involved in the illicit transportation.

Sources informed that further investigation to identify and apprehend others potentially involved in the smuggling operation is being carried out.

