Arunachal MP warns of catastrophic consequences of China's dam plan

Guwahati: Arunachal Pradesh BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao sounded the alarm on China’s plans to construct the world’s largest hydropower project on the Yarlung Tsangpo River, cautioning that it poses a grave threat to India and the entire Southeast Asian region.

Speaking at an event in Itanagar, Gao said that the project would have potential consequences and be catastrophic, affecting not only Arunachal Pradesh but also the entire Northeastern region, with impacts extending to the Bay of Bengal.

Gao said the massive scale of the project, aims to generate 60,000 MW of power and involves constructing a dam approximately 2 km in height.

He added that the project is not just an environmental crisis for India but for the entire Southeast Asian region, given that most major rivers in the region originate in Tibet.

The MP urged immediate action to address this issue, warning that the consequences of inaction would be disastrous.

