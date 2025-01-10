New pangolin species found in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar: Scientists from the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) have announced the discovery of a new pangolin species in Arunachal Pradesh, distinct from the commonly known Chinese and Indian pangolins.

This species, named the Indo-Burmese pangolin (Manis indoburmanica), was found to be genetically unique, differing by 3.8% from its Chinese counterpart. Genetic research shows that the Indo-Burmese pangolin diverged from the Chinese pangolin (Manis pentadactyla) approximately 3.4 million years ago.

The findings, published in the journal ‘Mammalian Biology’, shed light on the evolutionary distinctiveness of this species. Dr Mukesh Thakur of ZSI explained that the pangolin evolved in isolation during the Pliocene and Pleistocene epochs due to climatic and geological changes.

The species is thought to be distributed across parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and potentially parts of Nepal, Bhutan, and Myanmar.

In March 2024, ZSI scientist Lenrik Konchok Wangmo, during fieldwork in the Silluk village of East Siang district, encountered a pangolin captured by local villagers. After documenting the animal, she safely released it into the Borguli range of the Daying Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary.

Wangmo, a native of Arunachal Pradesh, expressed her excitement over the discovery, emphasizing the need to protect the species from threats such as poaching and deforestation.

The Indo-Burmese pangolin is characterized by its dark brown to dark olive-brown scales and pinkish facial coloration.

It is found in districts across Arunachal Pradesh such as West Kameng, Papum Pare, Upper Subansiri, East Siang, and parts of Assam’s Kokrajhar. The species inhabits altitudes between 180 and 1,830 meters above sea level.

This discovery extends the known range of the Chinese pangolin, marking the westernmost distribution of its species and suggesting a presence in Eastern Nepal, Northeast India, and northwest Myanmar.

Pangolins, among the most trafficked mammals worldwide, face severe threats to their populations. Dr. Thakur emphasized that the discovery of the Indo-Burmese pangolin highlights the species’ vulnerability and the urgent need for focused conservation efforts.

ZSI Director Dr Dhriti Banerjee praised the team for their groundbreaking research, noting that the discovery underscores the importance of scientific exploration in preserving biodiversity.

She stressed that protecting the Indo-Burmese pangolin is crucial for the ecological stability of the Indo-Burma region.

This significant find offers new hope for the conservation of pangolins and their fragile habitats.