Guwahati: Meghalaya has reported a significant rise in infiltration attempts by Bangladeshi nationals, with at least 18 individuals apprehended in January 2026 alone.

The most recent incident involved a viral video showing eight individuals, allegedly from Bangladesh, crossing into India near the border village of Gillagora in South West Khasi Hills.

The Garo Omniscience for Ethnic Renaissance and Awakening (GOERA) has expressed concern over the issue, criticizing the Border Security Force (BSF) for its negligence in managing border security.

The organization called for increased personnel deployment and stricter measures to deter illegal crossings, including advanced surveillance equipment.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma acknowledged that infiltration from Bangladesh is a matter of concern for Meghalaya, with 60 km of the 443 km international border remaining unfenced due to various challenges.

The state government has been working to prevent cross-border infiltration, but incidents continue to occur, he said.

A recent report from Mumbai Police revealed that the alleged attacker of actor Saif Ali Khan was a Bangladeshi national who entered India via Dawki.

The BSF has heightened security along the Indo-Bangladesh border, particularly in areas like Gillagora, and has been working with its Bangladeshi counterpart, the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), to address mutual concerns.

The Meghalaya government has urged the central government to take swift action to safeguard the nation’s borders and prevent future infiltrations.