Manipur shutdown disrupts life amid Republic Day boycott

Imphal: Normal life came to a halt in Manipur on Sunday due to an 18-hour total shutdown called by armed rebel groups protesting India’s 76th Republic Day celebrations.

The shutdown, imposed from midnight to 6:00 PM by organizations such as the Coordination Committee (CorCom) comprising six major armed groups, aimed to boycott the anniversary of Manipur’s merger into the Indian Union in 1949.

Security was tightened across the state, particularly in Imphal, where state-level Republic Day celebrations were held. Armed police and security personnel were deployed at key locations to ensure safety and prevent disruptions.

The shutdown severely affected daily activities, especially in the valley districts. Shops, markets, and business establishments remained closed as residents feared potential backlash.

Traffic volumes dropped significantly, with most commercial vehicles, including passenger transport services, staying off the roads. The streets of Imphal and other district headquarters were nearly deserted, with only a few private vehicles in operation.

Fuel pumps across the valley districts also remained shut throughout the day. Despite the shutdown, essential services such as fire stations, water supply, media, medical services, and religious ceremonies were exempted, allowing them to function uninterrupted.

The shutdown highlighted the continuing discontent among certain groups regarding Manipur’s merger with India, which was formalized in 1949 when the erstwhile princely state became part of the Indian Union.