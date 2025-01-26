Assam: Four new flyovers in Dibrugarh, CM lays foundation stones

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma laid the foundation stones for four flyovers in Dibrugarh on Sunday.

The projects, aimed at easing traffic congestion, include the Amolapatty Chariali flyover (Rs 158 crore), the Mancotta Road flyover (Rs 84 crore), the Lahowal-Bordubi-Tinsukia Road flyover (Rs 72 crore) and the Lezai Kalakhowa Road flyover (Rs 62 crore).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

During his three-day visit to Dibrugarh, the Chief Minister also reviewed the progress of various Central and State Government schemes in the Naharkatia Co-District.

He directed officials to complete ongoing projects within set timelines and emphasized the importance of defining agricultural field boundaries through tree planting.

The Chief Minister also discussed plans to enhance sports infrastructure in the region, including the development of the Naharkatia Hockey Stadium and the transformation of the Naharkatia Nagaon Rajkhowa playground into a mini stadium.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The meeting also focused on other key developmental projects, including the construction of a prison in the Co-District.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure the timely completion of under-construction school buildings, including Sasoni Higher Secondary School.

He also proposed repurposing closed government schools for official use in the future.

To address the issue of human-elephant conflict, the Chief Minister directed officials to install solar-powered lighting and fencing systems.