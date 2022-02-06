New Delhi: Two days of state mourning and a state funeral will be held on the demise of the Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar.

The government added that during State Mourning, the National Flag will be flown at half-mast both days throughout India and there will be no official entertainment.

The legendary singer will be laid to rest with a state funeral.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing deep grief over the passing away of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar said that the coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said;

“I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people.”

“Lata Didi’s songs brought out a variety of emotions. She closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India’s growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India.”

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a tweet wrote, Received the sad news of Lata Mangeshkar ji’s demise. She remained the most beloved voice of India for many decades. Her golden voice is immortal and will continue to echo in the hearts of her fans. My condolences to her family, friends and fans.”

Received the sad news of Lata Mangeshkar ji’s demise. She remained the most beloved voice of India for many decades.

Her golden voice is immortal and will continue to echo in the hearts of her fans.



‘Queen of Melody’ and the ‘Nightingale of India’, Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92 this morning.

Mangeshkar was put on ventilation as her health condition turned critical on Saturday.

She was admitted to the ICU of the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai and was being monitored by a team of doctors.

She came in contact with the COVID-19 virus last month and had recovered from the complications on January 30.

The veteran singer was admitted to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after she was tested COVID-19 positive on January 11.

During that period, the relatives confirming the reports said that she has mild symptoms.

Her relatives further said that the legendary singer was admitted to the ICU only as a precautionary step. Lata Mangeshkar in 2019 was also hospitalized after she had some breathing problems.

Lata Mangeshkar is the recipient of three National Film Awards, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Bharat Ratna, among others.

She is 92 years old and has been active in the industry since 1942.

Lata Mangeshkar was born in 1929, the eldest daughter of Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, a Marathi and Konkani musician and his wife Shevanti in Indore.

In 1942, when Lata was 13, her father died of heart disease. Master Vinayak (Vinayak Damodar Karnataki), the owner of Navyug Chitrapat movie company and a close friend of the Mangeshkar family, took care of them. He helped Lata get started in a career as a singer and actress.

Lata sang the song “Naachu Yaa Gade, Khelu Saari Mani Haus Bhaari”, which was composed by Sadashivrao Nevrekar for Vasant Joglekar’s Marathi movie Kiti Hasaal (1942), but the song was dropped from the final cut.

Vinayak gave her a small role in Navyug Chitrapat’s Marathi movie Pahili Mangalaa-gaur (1942), in which she sang “Natali Chaitraachi Navalaai” which was composed by Dada Chandekar.

Her first Hindi song was “Mata Ek Sapoot Ki Duniya Badal De Tu” for the Marathi film Gajaabhaau (1943).