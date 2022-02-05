Guwahati: COVID-19 cases saw another dip on Saturday as Assam reported on 446 cases with a positivity rate of 2.11 per cent.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a tweet said that the state on Saturday reported 446 cases out of 21,152 tests done.

On the other hand, Kamrup Metro reported 109 COVID-19 cases while the total statewide deaths were reported to be 16.

The recovery rate was also reported at 97.44 per cent.

On Friday, Assam reported only 739 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.67 per cent.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a tweet informed about the new cases.

The total 739 COVID-19 cases were reported out of 27,729 tests.

He also informed that while Kamrup Metro had reported 165 cases while there were 15 new COVID-19 related deaths.

On January 19, the state had reported an alarming 8339 cases of the COVID-19 in Assam which was the highest ever number reported in the state.

With these cases being reported, people in the state were worried if there would be a critical scenario again just like the first and second waves.