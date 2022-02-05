Guwahati: The Election Commission of India on Saturday finally announced voting for the by-elections for Majuli (ST) constituency will be held on March 7, 2022.

The ECI on Saturday announced that the last date of filing nominations is February 17 while the voting will be held on March 7.

Apart from these, the counting of votes will be held on March 10.

The ECI also said that the procedure of the elections will have to be followed under the COVID-19 guidelines.

It may be mentioned that the Majuli constituency seat was won by former Chief Minister and current union minister, Sarbananda Sonowal but after it turned vacant as he was inducted into the PM Modi cabinet.

The by-elections were supposed to be held last year but since Sonowal had not resigned till the announcement of the by-elections in five other constituencies, it was pending.