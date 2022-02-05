Dibrugarh: A suspected robber was injured during police action while he attempted to flee from police custody at Chabua in Upper Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Saturday.

The injured accused has been identified as Dhananjay Giri.

As per police, the Chabua Police in Dibrugarh had arrested four persons who were accused of being involved in a robbery plan.

The accused arrested were Jintu Tasa, Rama Shankar Giri and Biswajit Das. They had come up with a robbery plan in Sealkotee Tea Estate in Chabua on Friday.

The police also seized a car from these.

Explaining the incident, Dibrugarh SP Shwetank Misha said, “Yesterday we received information that a group of robbers were sitting at a Dhaba in Chabua and planning to loot money which was brought for the payment of tea workers.”

He added, “Based on the input, we conducted an operation and arrested them from the dhaba but one of them tried to flee.”

He added that to stop the fifth person, the police had to shoot. He was shot on his leg and after he was apprehended, the police admitted him to the AMCH.

“Till date, five criminals were injured in police firing in Dibrugarh district,” Mishra informed.