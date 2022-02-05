The All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) has sought a probe into the eviction of 45 households at Gorchuk area in Guwahati.

At least 45 families belonging to the Bodo community were on January 31 evicted from Nalapara in Gorchuk in Guwahati ‘without prior notice’.

In a letter, ABSU president Dipen Boro, “The families of the Nalapara have been living there for long years. The land was donated by an NGO–‘Regional Centre for Human Resource Development.”

“Unfortunately, on January 31, 2022 forest department vandalized their houses damaging their properties and warned to evict them from the place.

“The fact is that in the adjacent area there are a large number of new houses of different illegal migrants but the department has not evicted them. It is sheer injustice to the son of the soil and indigenous tribal people,” Boro added.

The ABSU alleged that the eviction drive was carried out by the forest department on the instruction of some erring officials.

“We also demand rehabilitation of the evicted families at the same place and to provide land pattas as well as compensation,” the letter added.