The budget session of the Assam Assembly will begin from March 14, 2022, said a statement.

According to an official release, the Assam Governor has summoned the legislative assembly for the budget session from 9.30 a.m on March 14.

Sources said the business advisory committee (BAC) of the house will meet in the coming days to finalize the tenure of the session.

The budget will be presented by Finance Minister Ajanta Neog.