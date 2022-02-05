Mangaldoi: In another incident of police action, another suspect was shot by the Assam Police in Darrang district.

The injured is accused of drug peddling and has been identified as Quddus Ali of Hirapara village.

He was injured after being shot at by a team of Darrang POlice following his alleged attempt to flee from the police dragnet on Friday midnight.

Talking to NorthEast Now Utpal Borah, the officer in charge of Dhula police station, said, “Acting on an input about the suspect being involved in contraband drug peddling, we raided his house where we managed to seize around six grams of brown sugar in four plastic containers.”

Also Read: Assam Police announces reward for information on illegal fertilisers

He added that during interrogation he “confessed” about him being involved in drug dealing and told the police drugs in twenty more containers were hidden.

The police then stated that the person took them to a remote area called Dhansirikash, five kilometres away from the site where he was arrested.

The police said that after a few minutes of reaching the site, he tried to “flee” taking advantage of the darkness.

The police team as per the OC were forced to fire at his legs to stop him from running away.

Also Read: Assam: Suspected robber injured during police firing in Dibrugarh

Borah added, “He sustained some minor injuries on his right leg and the doctor in Mangaldai Civil Hospital on Saturday released him following primary treatment and observation.”

He further informed that the accused was earlier arrested twice under the NDPS Act.