Guwahati: After the announcement of rewards on leads about rhino poachers, the Assam Police has now announced rewards for inputs that may lead to people or rackets involved in illegal smuggling and stealing of fertilisers.

Special Director General of Police (DGP) Law and Order GP Singh in a tweet asked people to share information on the “pilferage of fertilisers”.

He urged the people to share such input with the district police or at higher levels.

In his tweet, he further wrote, “Those providing information would be suitably rewarded and recognised.”

He added, “All district SsP and Range Officers of Assam Police have been advised to hold meetings with fertiliser dealers/wholesalers & transporters and take resolute, firm, ruthless action to ensure that fertiliser allotted for Assam farmers isn’t pilfered.”

In the last week of January, at least nine persons were detained by the Cachar Police. Eight of the total nine arrested were drivers.

The police also seized 8,476 bags of fertiliser which were supposed to be in government-managed stores.