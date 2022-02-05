Dibrugarh: The Dibrugarh Police in a joint operation with the Army nabbed one person with a pistol from Banipur Railway station in Dibrugarh on Saturday.

The person has been identified as Hussain Ahmed Khan of Morayali in the Karimganj district.

Additional SP(HQ) Bitul Chetia said, “We have arrested one person with a pistol from Banipur railway station.”

Also Read: Assam: By-election for Majuli Assembly constituency on March 7

He informed that along with the pistol, the police also recovered a magazine and one mobile phone from his possession.

The person allegedly came to Margherita to sell the seized pistol.

He was, however, arrested by the police before he could have executed the deal.

Also Read: Assam: Another fleeing accused shot by police

Chetia said that they had input from sources and based on it, the police along with the army conducted a joint operation to nab the suspected person.

“We have started interrogating him and have asked the Karimganj Police to run a check on his background,” Chetia added.