Skincare mistake everyone makes after a sunburn

After spending a long day out in the sun, most people try to ease the sting of a sunburn by taking a cool shower, putting on lotion, or applying some aloe vera.

While the intention is good, skin experts say there’s one big mistake many of us make that can actually make the sunburn worse.

The mistake is using thick creams, oils, or heavy moisturizers right after getting sunburned. These products might feel soothing at first, but they can trap heat inside the skin. This makes the skin feel even hotter and can slow down the healing. Some thick products form a barrier over the skin, stopping it from releasing heat and causing more redness, pain, or even peeling.

Instead, dermatologists suggest letting the skin cool down first. You can rinse the area with cool (not ice-cold) water to help reduce the heat. After the skin feels a bit calmer, you can gently apply a light, water-based lotion or pure aloe vera gel. These help moisturize the skin without trapping heat. Drinking lots of water also helps your skin heal from the inside out.

It’s also important to stay out of the sun while your sunburn is healing. A sunburn means your skin has already been damaged by UV rays. Getting more sun while it’s healing can make things worse and increase the chances of long-term problems like early aging or skin cancer. Wearing loose, soft clothing and staying in the shade can help protect your skin.

A sunburn needs special care, and not treating it properly can make things more painful and slow down recovery. Paying attention to what your skin needs and avoiding the usual post-sunburn mistake can make a big difference. A little extra care goes a long way in helping your skin recover safely and smoothly.