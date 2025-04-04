Why your skin still needs sunscreen on cloudy days?

Many people think sunscreen is only needed on sunny days, but that’s not true clouds may block the sun, but they don’t stop harmful UV rays, so your skin still needs protection even when the sky is cloudy.

In fact, about 80% of UV rays can pass through clouds and harm your skin without you even noticing.

Because of this, many people skip sunscreen when it’s not sunny, believing their skin is safe. But doctors say UV rays can still cause skin problems like early aging, dark spots, and even increase the chance of skin cancer whether the sun is out or not. Since the damage isn’t always visible right away, people don’t realize how serious it can be.

Using sunscreen every day is a simple and smart way to keep your skin safe all year. Whether you’re going to work, walking outside, or running errands, your skin is always exposed to UV rays. This is especially true if you’re near things like water, concrete, or windows, which can reflect UV rays back onto your skin.

Luckily, there are now many light and non-sticky sunscreens that fit easily into your skincare routine. You can also find moisturizers and makeup with SPF, which makes it even easier to protect your skin without extra effort. Sunscreen isn’t just to stop sunburn it helps keep your skin healthy and looking good as you get older.

So, next time it’s cloudy, don’t forget your sunscreen. Your skin keeps track of every bit of sun it gets, even if you don’t feel it. Taking care of your skin today means it will stay strong and healthy for years to come.