Dimapur: Kohima police in Nagaland arrested two persons masquerading as members of the NSCN-K (Nikki) from Officers’ Hill and Lerie (CRPF Camp area) for their involvement in extortion from business establishments located at Lerie Colony in the capital town.

Kohima police PRO informed about the development on Friday in a release.

What was more interesting is that one toy pistol was recovered from their possession.

Police identified the two arrested as Shakulo Thong (22) of Sendenyu village under Tseminyu district in Nagaland and Thohrü (28) of Chowainu village under Senapati district in Manipur.

Also Read: Assam: Two elephants mysteriously found dead in Nagaon

In another incident, the Kohima police seized 2,070 grams of suspected heroin worth over Rs 2.17 crore in two separate seizures at the inter-state police check gate at Khuzama. The drugs were packed in 169 soap cases and transported in dumper trucks.

In this regard, five persons Subash Bista (27) of Senapati, Manipur, Amusana Singh (37) of Bokajan, Assam, Abdul Ahmed (30) of Golaghat, Assam, Losii Payio of Sanapati, Manipur and Manikho of Sanapati, Manipur were arrested.

Also Read: ‘NEDA has failed’: Assam Congress slams CM Himanta Sarma over Manipur horror

Cases under the NDPS Act were registered at the Khuzama police station against them.

With this latest seizure, Kohima police have registered a record haul of 346 soap cases of heroin weighing 4,137 grams which are estimated to be worth Rs 4.34 crore this month, the release added.