SRINAGAR: On Saturday, a Jammu and Kashmir police officer was killed in the line of duty after being shot at by terrorists in Anantnag.

As per the police, the police officer was Head Constable Ali Mohammad.

He was shot dead by the terrorist at around 5.35 pm near his residence at Hasanpora in the Bijbehara area.

After he was shot, locals and police took him to the hospital in a severe condition.

Although the doctors tried to save him, Ali succumbed to his injuries.

Following this, a hunt for the terrorists has been initiated by the police and security personnel.

However, the police have not yet revealed why the head constable was killed or which terror organisation was behind the crime.