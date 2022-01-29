GUWAHATI: A man suspected to have been attacked by wild elephants was found dead in a forest area of Goalpara’s Lakhipur on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Lupendra Rabha of the Saibari area.

Locals said that he was missing since Friday.

He had said that he was out into the forest areas to search for his cattle but he did not come back from it and on Saturday, the locals found him dead inside the forest area.

Also Read: Assam: One arrested with suspected drugs in Silonijan

It was suspected that he might have been killed by a herd of elephants that was wandering into the area for a few weeks.

A local said, “On Friday he told us that he would be out searching for the cattle that were grazing into the forest area.”

However, on the same day, a herd of wild elephants were seen in the area which had been roaming around in search of food.

Also Read: Assam: Woman held with drugs, cash in Bokajan

Rabha might have come in contact with the herd.

He was suspected to have been attacked by the herd and since there was no one to save him he died in the place where he was attacked.