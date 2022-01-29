BOKAJAN: Police have arrested a woman after seizing drugs and cash of Rs 98 thousand from her possession at Bokajan in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, officials said on Saturday.

The woman has been identified as Habiba Jannat, a resident of Rupahi in Assam’s Nagaon district.

Police seized 12.50 grams of heroin and a cash of Rs. 98,500 from the accused woman who stays in a rented house at Tarogaon in Khatkhati.

Police also seized one Ertiga vehicle and two mobile phones.

The woman, who was allegedly involved in the drug peddling for long, is being interrogated.