The Karbi Anglong Police has arrested a person with 2.28 grams of suspected drugs from Silonijan on Saturday.

A police officer informed that the police had several inputs about contraband drugs being present in the Santipur area and a few people being involved in the illegal trade.

The police officer said that based on the input, the police initiated an operation.

During the operation, the police raided the house of a suspect named Bhima Panika of the area.

On searching the premises of the suspect, the police found 2.28 grams of suspected drugs in 11 vials.

The police also found Rs 39 thousand in cash from the suspect.

On questioning him, the police found his alleged links to illegal drug trades.

Panika was immediately arrested by the police from the spot.