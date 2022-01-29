GUWAHATI: A motorcyclist was killed in a Gossaigaon during a head-on collision with a tanker truck on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Saiful Islam of Haraputa in Gossaigaon.

Locals said that the incident took place in the afternoon of Saturday in front of the Teliputa Market.

Islam was on a motorcycle bearing registration AS17D8092.

He was hit from the front by a truck bearing registration AS01DD0153.

The locals claimed that it was the truck driver’s fault but some claimed that it was an accident as the area was a busy place.

No one could be held responsible for an accident, police personnel said.

The truck and motorcycle has been seized by the police.

Islam who was just 23 years old died on the spot and his body has been sent for post mortem.