The Assam government has decided to launch a citizen-centric ‘Sadbhavana’ plan on February 1 to provide prompt administrative support and clearances to people.



Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that Assam civil secretariat will play an important role in making the plan a grand success.



The Chief Minister was interacting with the employees of the Assam civil secretariat at Dispur.



The civil secretariat is the epicentre of the state administration, Sarma pointed out.



To make the authorities a responsive administration, the Sadbhavana plan also envisages disposing of old official files pending for several years, affecting the interest of the people.



Emphasizing that the citizens are an integral part of the state administration, Sarma said that the employees of the state government need to show their sensitivity to dispose of pending files.



He also said that along with the plan, the state government would also introduce an e-office system.



In sync with the project, the state government would launch ‘Swacchata Abhiyan’ in Janata Bhawan, which houses the Assam civil secretariat.

Related