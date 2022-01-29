GUWAHATI: The Cachar Police has seized a truck loaded with suspected illegal fertilizers from the Rampur area in Silchar on Saturday.

A police source that the truck bearing registration RJ-23-GC-3828 was intercepted during a routine checking and a specific input that a truck with some illegal consignment was on its way to the check gate.

The police source said that when the described truck reached the police check post, the driver of the truck produced a challan which was of cement.

On suspicion, the police team check the load on the truck and found that the challan was faked and the truck was actually carrying illegal fertilizers.

The police seized the truck on spot along with more than 600 bags of illegal fertilizers.

The driver of the truck identified as Ram Prasad was also detained,

The police said that the fertilizer was being transported to Mizoram.