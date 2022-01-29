IMPHAL: Ahead of the Assembly elections, Congress in Manipur suffered a setback, as a senior leader resigned from the party.

Congress leader Khuraijam Ratankumar Singh, who had been campaigning for Khurai seat under Imphal East district, resigned from the party on Thursday after being denied a party ticket.

He also announced his decision to join a national party to fight in the upcoming elections.

Congress party has formed a pre-poll alliance with five political parties and decided to support a common candidate in the Khurai constituency in the upcoming Manipur assembly elections.

After Ratankumar’s resignation from Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee, the Khurai Block Congress Committee (BCC) has been dissolved.

On Thursday, MPCC president N Loken Singh in the presence of the representatives of political parties, announced a pre-poll alliance with CPI, CPI(M), Revolutionary Socialist Party, Janata Dal (S) and Forward Block.

He also informed that Congress will support their common candidate (CPI candidate) in the Khurai seat while the party will have a friendly contest in Kakching seat.

Manipur will go to the polls in two phases on February 27 and March 3.