With threats against Bollywood actor Salman Khan continuing, his security was beefed up and he went on to purchase a high-end bullet-proof Nissan Patrol SUV.

This SUV is considered one of the most expensive models and is popular in the South Asian market, known for its safety features. It however, is not available in the Indian market even though it is manufactured in India.

The SUV comes with a 5.6-litre V8 petrol engine that delivers 405hp of maximum power and 560Nm of peak torque, mated with a 7-speed automatic gearbox.

The pricing for the Nissan Patrol SUV starts from AED 206,000, equivalent to Rs 45.89 lakh in the Indian market.

Salman Khan is known for travelling in his bulletproof Toyota Land Cruiser due to rising concerns over his security. As per reports, the Bollywood superstar received a new threat via email from someone claiming that “Goldy Bhai (Goldy Brar) wanted to talk with Salman Khan face to face to close the matter,” adding that “you’ll see something shocking” next time.

Despite the threats, Salman remains committed to his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, alongside Pooja Hedga, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, and others, set to release on April 21, 2023.

Salman also has Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif lined up for a Diwali 2023 release and will reunite with Shah Rukh Khan for Siddharth Anand’s Tiger Vs Pathaan.

The actor recently spoke about the threats at an event and said, “Poore India ke bhaijaan nahi hai, kisi ki jaan bhi hai. Bohot saaro ki jaan bhi hai. Bhaijaan unke liye hai jo ki bhai hai aur unke liye hai jise hum behen banana chahte hai.”

(Translation: Not just the brother of India, but also someone’s life. Many people’s lives. Bhaijaan is for those who are like a brother to us and those whom we want to make our sisters.)