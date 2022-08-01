MUMBAI: Bollywood star Salman Khan has been issued with a gun license by the Mumbai police.

Salman Khan had applied for a gun license amid death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The gun license has been issued to Salman Khan by the Mumbai police for self-protection.

According to reports, Salman Khan’s license has been collected by one of his representatives.

Salman Khan has already upgraded his vehicle to an armoured Land Cruiser.

The vehicle has been fitted with armoured and bulletproof glass.

Notably, Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan received a death threat after the assassination of Punjabi rapper and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala.

Soon after the threat letter, Salman Khan had met the Mumbai police commissioner at his office.

Security of Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan has also been beefed up.

Moreover, security at the film sets of Salman Khan have also been tightened.

Earlier also, Lawrence Bishnoi had allegedly made similar death threats to Salman Khan during the blackbuck poaching case.

In Bishnoi community, blackbucks are considered sacred and its killing had angered the people of the community.