The security of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan has been beefed up after a threat letter was sent to the actor.

According to Mumbai police, which lodged an FIR in this regard, informed that the threat letter was sent to Salman Khan on Sunday.

Salim Khan – father of Salman Khan – found the threat letter on a bench where he sits daily while jogging in the morning.

Meanwhile, Mumbai police has lodged a case against unknown persons in regards to the threat letter to Salman Khan.

“Salim Khan Salman Khan bahut jald aapka Moose Wala hoga (Salim Khan Salman Khan, both of you will meet the fate of Moose Wala),” the letter said in Hindi.

Notably, Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala was assassinated in broad daylight in Punjab last week.

The letter also has two initials – GB and LB. While GB could mean Goldy Brar, LB seems a reference to Lawrence Bishnoi.

On the other hand, jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has been interrogated over the threat letter to Salman Khan.

Lawrence Bishnoi had apparently planned an attack on Mr Khan during the shooting of his 2011 movie ‘Ready’.