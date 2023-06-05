In a bid to challenge societal norms and address the stigma surrounding sexual conversations, Sweden has recently made headlines with discussions around declaring sex as a sport.

The initiative aims to highlight the physical and mental health benefits associated with sexual activities.

However, a closer examination reveals that while the idea exists, it has not been successfully implemented.

Reports emerged suggesting that the president of the Swedish Federation of Sex, Dragan Bratic, had expressed the intention to classify sex as a sport, citing its potential impact on both physical fitness and mental well-being.

The notion that sexual activities can burn calories and contribute to overall health gained attention.

However, recent developments indicate that the Swedish Federation of Sex’s application to become a member of the National Sports Confederation was denied.

According to a Swedish newspaper, Goteborgs-Posten, the federation, led by Bratic, faced a setback in its efforts to have sex officially recognized as a sport.

The report also revealed that Bratic is associated with multiple strip clubs and had been championing the idea of classifying sex as a sport. Nevertheless, the rejection from the National Sports Confederation has posed a significant obstacle to their plans.

It is worth noting that claims of Sweden officially classifying sex as a sport and the announcement of an upcoming sex championship lack substantial evidence.

Many reports that have circulated on this topic have primarily relied on tweets as their sources, without any international or Swedish sources corroborating the existence of sex championships or the official classification of sex as a sport.

While the discussions around destigmatizing sexual conversations and promoting comprehensive sex education are vital, the reports suggesting Sweden’s classification of sex as a sport appear to be inaccurate and misleading.