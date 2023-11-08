Rockstar Games is expected to finally officially announce Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) as early as this week.

The announcement could come in the form of a trailer or a press release.

The company has been working on the next instalment in the hugely popular open-world franchise since at least February 2022.

The game is rumoured to be set in a fictionalized version of Miami, similar to the location used for 2002’s GTA: Vice City.

Grand Theft Auto VI is also expected to feature the series’ first female protagonist.

The character is reportedly influenced by Bonnie and Clyde.

A massive leak last year saw 90 videos of GTA VI footage posted online.

The leak gave gamers a glimpse of the game’s unfinished state, including placeholder text and debug mode.

If Rockstar is now ready to officially announce GTA VI, it might also be ready to give everyone a timeline for when the game will be released.

GTA V just turned 10 years old and has sold more than 185 million copies after first launching on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2013.

GTA V has spanned across multiple console generations, with GTA Online regularly updated with new content.

Grand Theft Auto VI is expected to arrive in 2024.

However, it is not yet sure if GTA VI will need some special configuration for PC gamers.