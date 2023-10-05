Assassin’s Creed Mirage is scheduled for launch on October 5, 2023, for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Gamers and fans are going gaga over the launch.

However, the only issue is knowing if people who loved the previous Assassin’s Creed games on their computers would be able to continue playing the Mirage as well.

So here are the details of the latest updates on the game.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage system requirements revealed

Ubisoft has revealed the system requirements for Assassin's Creed Mirage, the upcoming entry in the long-running action-adventure series.

Here are the minimum, recommended, enthusiast, and ultra system requirements for AC Mirage:

Minimum

CPU: Intel Core i7-4790K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

GPU: Intel Arc A380, NVIDIA GTX 1060 (6GB), or AMD Radeon RX 570

RAM: 8GB in dual-channel mode

OS: Windows 10/11

Storage: 40GB

Recommended

CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

GPU: Intel Arc A750, NVIDIA GTX 1660Ti, or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT

RAM: 16GB in dual-channel mode

OS: Windows 10/11

Storage: 40GB

Enthusiast

CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

GPU: Intel Arc A770, NVIDIA RTX 2070, or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

RAM: 16GB in dual-channel mode

OS: Windows 10/11

Storage: 40GB

Ultra

CPU: Intel Core i5-11600K or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

GPU: NVIDIA RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT

RAM: 16GB in dual-channel mode

OS: Windows 10/11

Storage: 40GB

Ubisoft has also confirmed that the game will run on DirectX 12 with the option of running it with uncapped frame rates.

Players will get various graphics customization settings, along with an in-game benchmark to test how their game is performing on certain settings. Finally, Assassin’s Creed Mirage will support multi-monitor setups and widescreen inputs.

If you’re looking forward to playing Assassin’s Creed Mirage, be sure to check your system requirements to make sure your PC can handle it.