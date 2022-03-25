Google play store and Apple’s app store are flooded with new and addictive games.

But, which are the ones that can’t be ignored?

Playing mobile games, not just only helps you to relieve stress but also gives you a chance to interact with new people around the gaming community.

Some of the best mobile games in 2022 are listed below:

GTA V (Grand Theft Auto V)

Grand Theft Auto V is the world no. 1 mobile game and reimagines the open-world game in a number of ways.

It is based on the GTA game of the same name, comes under the most popular mobile games that bring you to the notorious San Andreas. Michael, Trevor, and Franklin are the three major characters in the narrative.

Each of them has distinct personality qualities that frequently lead to a new challenge in the game. Here, the game world is beautiful, massive, and of course, diverse.

A vast satirical recreation of modern southern California, encompassing mountains and coastlines, high-end stores and strip malls, and nature.

This provides the missions new levels of diversity and intensity.

Assassin Creed: Valhalla

Assassin Creed: Valhalla has a major focus on the recreation of the Dark Ages England.

Become Eivor, a famous Viking raider on a quest for glory, in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

There are a number of things to do in this most popular iPhone game, explore and discover in and around Valhalla’s atmosphere in the world’s best mobile game.

You can get to explore a vibrant and stunning open-world set against the harsh background of England during the Dark Ages.

In order to win a seat among the gods in Valhalla, you must raid your enemies, expand your settlement, and increase your political influence.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

Even though there are successful and the best mobile games 2022 in all verticals, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach dominates it all.

This indie game series has the most horrifying and extremely complicated timelines of Freddy.

The show is set in a Chuck E Cheese-style pizzeria (named Freddy Fazbear’s Mega Pizzaplex), filled with arcade games, balloons, and other fun stuff, as well as those terrifying animatronic creatures that terrified us as kids in the 1980s and 1990s.

You play as Gregory, who gets trapped overnight at the beginning of the game.

Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is the number one game and is an open-world action role-playing game.

This most popular game is a large, free exploration RPG that can be played anywhere and on any device.

So, you would see a pair of magical twins roaming across universes for no apparent reason (to find each other) when an unknown and powerful deity thinks they are too full of themselves to leap between realities as they like and that this must come to an end.

As a result, the self-proclaimed goddess kidnaps one and takes the power of the other, leaving them trapped in a strange land, searching for their sister and a way home.

Genshin Impact lets you change characters rather than weapon kinds; some individuals use one-handed swords, others use bows, and others carry magic books; therefore, you build up your 4-person party and swap characters on the fly.

When you accumulate equipment, you may utilize it to upgrade your finest weapons even more. This also leads to what may be the big war. It comes under the top 10 games.

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular mobile games of all time in over 100 countries. This game is grounded in strong shooter gameplay.

This competent game on mobile port of the original PC game is available in both first-person or third-person.

There is a lot to love about this game with plenty of battle royale maps and upcoming updates in 2022.

When the PC version of PUBG was launched, it was a rather new concept of battle royale where players will land on an unknown island and fight to be on the top. The area shrinks gradually to draw the players closer.

The maps in PUBG mobile are the same as in PC, even the map names are the same. PUBG mobile was designed and developed by Lightspeed & Quantum Studio- an internal division of Tencent Games.

PUBG mobile’s unique point is the number of options to mobile gamers. If you go through the list, it is endless. You have mini zone mode, war mode, and sniper mode in the arcade mode. These modes are available for both TPP (Third Person Perspective) and FPP (First Person Perspective) servers. The gun recoil is also very near to reality. The aiming and firing of the guns also significantly improved with various attachments. You’ll also get a kill cam, which helps you identify if any hacker is in the game.