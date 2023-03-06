Grand Theft Auto (GTA) V is one of the most popular action packed adventure video game that is still widely being played though it has been launched almost a decade ago.

Launched in September 17, 2013 by American video game publisher Rockstar Games, GTA V remains the most downloaded and played games especially on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

The seventh main entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is set within the fictional state of San Andreas and the single-player story follows three protagonists—retired bank robber Michael De Santa, street gangster Franklin Clinton, and drug dealer and gunrunner Trevor Philips—who tries their best to commit crimes.

Here is the full list of GTA V codes to enjoy this timeless classic video game fully-

Drunk mode – Triangle, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, O, Left

– Triangle, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, O, Left Fast swimming – Left, Left, L1, Right, Right, R2, Left, L2, Right

– Left, Left, L1, Right, Right, R2, Left, L2, Right Fast sprinting – Triangle, Left, Right, Right, L2, L1, Square

– Triangle, Left, Right, Right, L2, L1, Square Full health and armour – O, L1, Triangle, R2, X ,Square, O, Right, Square, L1, L1, L1

– O, L1, Triangle, R2, X ,Square, O, Right, Square, L1, L1, L1 Jump high – L2, L2, Square, O, O, L2, Square, Square, Left, Right, X

– L2, L2, Square, O, O, L2, Square, Square, Left, Right, X Painkiller – Right, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Left, X, Triangle

– Right, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Left, X, Triangle Recharge special ability – X, X, Square, R1, L1, X, Right, Left, X

– X, X, Square, R1, L1, X, Right, Left, X Slow motion aim – Square, L2, R1, Triangle, Left, Square, L2, Right, X

– Square, L2, R1, Triangle, Left, Square, L2, Right, X Give parachute – Left ,Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, Left, Left, Right, L1

– Left ,Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, Left, Left, Right, L1 Fall from sky – L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right

– L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right Increase Wanted level – R1, R1, O, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right

– R1, R1, O, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right Decrease Wanted level – R1, R1, O, R2, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left

– R1, R1, O, R2, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left Give weapon – Triangle, R2, Left, L1, X ,Right, Triangle, Down, Square, L1, L1, L1

– Triangle, R2, Left, L1, X ,Right, Triangle, Down, Square, L1, L1, L1 Explode with hands – Right, Left, X, Triangle, R1, O, O, O, L2

– Right, Left, X, Triangle, R1, O, O, O, L2 Explode with gun shots – Right, Square, X, Left, R1, R2, Left, Right, Right, L1, L1, L1

– Right, Square, X, Left, R1, R2, Left, Right, Right, L1, L1, L1 Set on fire – L1, R1, Square, R1, Left, R2, R1, Left, Square, Right, L1, L1

– L1, R1, Square, R1, Left, R2, R1, Left, Square, Right, L1, L1 Change weather – R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square

– R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square Change gravity – Left, Left, L1, R1, L1, Right, Left, L1, Left

– Left, Left, L1, R1, L1, Right, Left, L1, Left Reduce friction – Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1

– Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1 Get caddy vehicle – Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1

– Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1 Get comet vehicle – R1, O, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1

– R1, O, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1 Get a Rapid GT car – R2, L1, O, Right, L1, R1, Right, Left, O, R2

– R2, L1, O, Right, L1, R1, Right, Left, O, R2 Get a garbage truck – Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right

– Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right Get a BMX bike – Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, O, Triangle, R1, R2

– Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, O, Triangle, R1, R2 Get a buzzard helicopter – O, O, L1, O, O, O, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, O, Triangle

With video games seeing a massive development in the age of technological advancements, fewer of them offer cheat codes that can highly improve your experience of playing.

A cheat code is generally a code, method or device used by gamers to advance levels, or to get other special powers and benefits in a video game.

It could be series of alphanumeric codes or keyboard combinations which can give the gamers an added advantage over other gamers who do not use a cheat code.

The main reason for decline in the usage of cheat codes is that companies want people to execute fairness in playing video games and get a good gaming experience.

However, Rockstar Games is still one of the companies that still allows players to use cheat codes in GTA V